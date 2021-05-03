One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection
The westbound outside lane of the Interstate 20 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed from 8 a.m. May 10 through 4 p.m. May 15 for a routine bridge inspection, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
