Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

By Staff Reports

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester.

USM graduates from the local area include:

EDWARDS

Nigel Chaney – Bachelor of Arts

Cyla A. Logan – Bachelor of Liberal Studies 

VICKSBURG

Vera Ann Fedell – Bachelor of Arts

Bobbi Shynae Taylor – Bachelor of Arts

Rebekah E. Rogers – Bachelor of Fine Arts

Jamison JaQuan Marquez Watson – Bachelor of Fine Arts

Nikirah Alyse Bridges – Bachelor of Science

Angela Michelle Dorsey – Bachelor of Science

Andrielle Karneisha Green – Bachelor of Science

Harrison Lee Hadaway – Bachelor of Science

Jayla Jefferson – Bachelor of Science

Sierra Shelton – Bachelor of Science

Desha P. Williams – Bachelor of Science

Chelsea Lashon Evans – Bachelor of University Studies

