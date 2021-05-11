Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will resume its normal days and hours of operation effective June 1.

Normal operating hours for the library are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments will be needed for browsing, computer use or local history/genealogy research. All computers in the Internet Café will be available.

The Library will continue the following safety procedures until such time as deemed safe:

· Patrons, age 2 and older, must wear masks covering mouth and nose.

· Patrons are encouraged to maintain a 6-foot distance from other patrons and staff.

· The library meeting room will not be available.

· Public restrooms will not be available.

· No sitting areas will be available.

Call the library at 601.636.6411 for more information.