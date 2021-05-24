Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

June 5 is the deadline for in-person absentee voting for Vicksburg’s June 8 municipal general election.

Voters who qualify to vote absentee can cast their ballots at the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 5. The clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon June 5 for absentee voting.

People eligible to vote absentee include registered voters 65 and older, disabled, college students living out of town, military personnel and their families, someone who will be out of town on election day and precinct workers who will be unable to vote at their precinct on election day.

People voting absentee by mail must have their ballots postmarked on or before June 8. Under state law, mailed absentee ballots must be received within five days after the election.

Races for Mayor and South Ward alderman are on the June 8 ballot. North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield defeated Alfred Webb in the April 6 Democratic Party primary and is unopposed in the general election.

The polls for the June 8 general election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is opposed by Democratic nominee Troy Kimble and Daryl Hollingsworth. Flaggs and Hollingsworth are running as independents.

Kimble defeated District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson in an April 27 runoff for the Democratic Party nomination.

Incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Vickie Bailey. Bailey defeated Thomas “TJ” Mayfield in the April 6 Democratic Party primary. Monsour was unopposed in the primaries.

