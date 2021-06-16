Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20
An 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 20 between Edwards and Bolton has closed both eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to information from a source familiar with the incident.
This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
