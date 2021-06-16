June 16, 2021

  • 77°

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

By John Surratt

Published 6:57 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

An 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 20 between Edwards and Bolton has closed both eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to information from a source familiar with the incident.

This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

