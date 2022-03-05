Photo Gallery: 43rd annual Run Thru History

The Run Thru History returned to its traditional home in the Vicksburg National Military Park for its 43rd edition on Saturday, after relocating to a new course across town in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 600 runners and walkers participated in the 10K run, 5K race walk and Cannonball Run 1-miler children’s fun run.

After the race, participants went across the street to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Clay Street to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment by Vicksburg band The Chill, as race awards were presented.

The Run Thru History was started in 1980 and has become a Vicksburg tradition. Held on the first Saturday in March each year, the race through the Military Park marks the unofficial start of spring in the Red Carpet City.

Enjoy this selection of photos from Saturday’s event.

