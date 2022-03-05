Photo Gallery: 43rd annual Run Thru History

Published 4:40 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

The Run Thru History returned to its traditional home in the Vicksburg National Military Park for its 43rd edition on Saturday, after relocating to a new course across town in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 600 runners and walkers participated in the 10K run, 5K race walk and Cannonball Run 1-miler children’s fun run.

After the race, participants went across the street to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Clay Street to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment by Vicksburg band The Chill, as race awards were presented.

The Run Thru History was started in 1980 and has become a Vicksburg tradition. Held on the first Saturday in March each year, the race through the Military Park marks the unofficial start of spring in the Red Carpet City.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Enjoy this selection of photos from Saturday’s event.

MORE RUN THRU HISTORY COVERAGE
Complete race results
Act of sportsmanship gives Robinson 5K championship
Crandall, Hall claim 10K run crowns

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Crandall, Hall both claim second Run Thru History 10K titles

Act of sportsmanship gives Robinson Run Thru History racewalk title

Ole Miss advances to SEC women’s basketball semifinals

Ole Miss racking up runs, victories early in the 2022 season

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...