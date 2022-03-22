Tornado warning extended for East Central Warren County

The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the tornado warning until 1 p.m. for east central Warren, southeastern Yazoo, northern Hinds and Southwestern Madison counties.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Edwards, or 13 miles southeast of Redwood, moving 55 mph.

The National Weather Service advised the storm will be near Bolton about 12:20 p.m. and Canton about 12:50 p.m.

The public is advised to take shelter.