Tornado warning extended for East Central Warren County

Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the tornado warning until 1 p.m. for east central Warren, southeastern Yazoo, northern Hinds and Southwestern Madison counties.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Edwards, or 13 miles southeast of Redwood, moving 55 mph.

The National Weather Service advised the storm will be near Bolton about 12:20 p.m. and Canton about 12:50 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The public is advised to take shelter.

More BREAKING NEWS

Tornado warning issued for area between Tallulah and Bentonia

Vicksburg Catholic School dismissing early Tuesday

Two arrested in shooting death of Reginald Rogers Jr.

Bovina rail crossing to be closed while KCS, DEQ, environmental co. complete derailment cleanup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Have you paid $4 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...