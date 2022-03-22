Vicksburg Catholic School dismissing early Tuesday

Vicksburg Catholic School announced Tuesday morning that it will dismiss students early due to impending severe weather.

“We have received word from Emergency Management that the worst of the weather is now expected to move in around our dismissal time,” a statement read. “In an abundance of caution, we have decided to dismiss our students at 11:30 a.m.”

All students will need to be off-campus by noon. This includes St. Aloysius, St. Francis Xavier and Sisters of Mercy Early Learning Center.