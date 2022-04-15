Mississippi Attorney General’s Office investigating possible sexual assault by Vicksburg Police Officer

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is investigating reports of an individual who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Vicksburg Police officer.

According to a now-deleted Facebook post that circulated last weekend, the alleged victim claimed the officer assaulted her in the back of a police vehicle.

The post went on to say the officer allegedly took the victim “behind abandoned hospital” while on duty and “turned his cameras and radio off.”

A spokesperson for Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the office “cannot comment on an open investigation.”

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones made a statement on April 10 regarding the incident.

“The City of Vicksburg’s Police Department is investigating an allegation made against one of my officers,” Jones said. “At this time the officer is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are taking the appropriate measures to keep it fair and impartial. I can’t give any details as it is an ongoing investigation.”

On Wednesday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a special-called meeting regarding disciplinary hearings for two police officers.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said at the start of the meeting the board’s agenda involved the suspension leading to the termination of two police officers involving possible violation of the department’s policies and procedures.

The board opened the meeting, then went into a closed session before returning to its regular session about 10 minutes later. The board will reconvene Monday at 10 a.m. at its regular meeting time.