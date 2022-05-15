Storm traps woman in house, fells trees

Published 9:38 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022

By John Surratt

A severe thunderstorm moving north to south passed through Warren County Sunday evening, knocking down trees, blocking roads and trapping a woman in her house in the Eagle Lake area.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a tree fell on a house on Road Runner Road in Eagle Lake trapping a woman inside.

“We’ve got the Vicksburg Fire Department, Eagle Lake firefighters and sheriff’s deputies working to get to her,” Pace said around 9 p.m. “We are having to cut our way in to get to her. The paramedics can’t get to her to check her condition until we can clear a way.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The storm hit the Warren County area around 7:45 p.m. and moved across the county with rain and strong winds. Officials in the city and county reported downed trees.

Entergy reported 943 customers in Warren County were without power as of 9:35 p.m. Another 679 customers were in the dark in Sharkey County, and more than 9,500 in Hinds County. In Louisiana, 1,045 customers were without power in Madison Parish.

“We’ve got trees down from one end of the county to the other,” Pace said. “We have roads blocked, both county roads and state roads. I’m pretty sure the city may have the same thing.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said trees were reported down and roads blocked on Old Cain Ridge Road and Grange Hall Road, adding there were also reports of a powerline down in the Cain Ridge Road area.

“We’re asking people to be careful when they’re driving in those areas,” Flaggs said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck reported on Highway 27, drivers asked to avoid the area

City of Vicksburg reaches settlement with Jacques’ Bar following lawsuits

VWSD cancels school Wednesday due to severe weather forecast; VCS and PCA to have early dismissal

MDOT to close section of Clay Street under I-20

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe Vicksburg is a safe place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...