Jessica Cade to be recommended as Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Catherine Hadaway

Jessica Cade. Source: Facebook

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday his plans to recommend Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of the Deputy Fire Chiefs at the Vicksburg Fire Department,” Flaggs said in an emailed release sent out Aug. 30. “Ms. Cade has seven years of experience with the Vicksburg Fire Department, with a focus on Paramedic Care. She works now as a paramedic on the ambulance, providing emergency medical care to patients in the city of Vicksburg, as well as Warren County. Ms. Cade was also responsible for training EMT and Paramedic students during orientation.

“I make this recommendation with confidence that Ms. Cade will be a tremendous asset to the Vicksburg Fire Department as it relates to present and future goals,” Flaggs continued. “Ms. Cade received ‘Firefighter of the Year’ in 2019 — an award presented by the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club. There have been several Deputy Chiefs who took on the tasks required by the Vicksburg Fire Department. As we move toward the future, I am sure that Ms. Cade is what this department needs in areas of job performance, recruitment and retainment.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Flaggs said a job description of Cade’s role will be provided at a later date.

About Catherine Hadaway

Catherine Hadaway, as The Vicksburg Post’s publisher, oversees the business operations of the newspaper. She is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and is a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis where she earned bachelor’s degrees in Business and Religion. She is a Director of Boone Newspapers, Inc., the family company that owns The Post. Catherine comes from a long line of newspaper publishers, starting with her grandfather, Buford Boone, who served as publisher of The Tuscaloosa News and earned journalism's highest honor when he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1957 for his editorial titled "What a Price for Peace." Catherine is a member of The Rotary Club of Vicksburg, Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, The Heritage Guild, The Sampler Antique Club and The Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Executive Committee.

email author More by Catherine

More BREAKING NEWS

Human remains identified as missing Vicksburg woman, death ruled a homicide

Storm traps woman in house, fells trees

Fatal wreck reported on Highway 27, drivers asked to avoid the area

City of Vicksburg reaches settlement with Jacques’ Bar following lawsuits

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you trust local elected officials to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...