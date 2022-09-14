Porter’s Chapel’s Cantin wins Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Natalie Cantin’s big day at the plate led Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team to two wins, and to her being named The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week.

Cantin took the Post’s award by receiving 471 votes out of 1,197 cast in an online poll by the newspaper’s readers. Vicksburg High volleyball player Makynzie Dunmore was second, with 276 votes; St. Aloysius softball player Kyleigh Cooper was third with 245; and Warren Central football player Treyvion Sanders fourth with 205.

Cantin, a sophomore outfielder for PCA’s softball team, was 5-for-6 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of Hillcrest Christian on Sept. 10.

Cantin was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in game one, as the Lady Eagles won 24-5 to snap a seven-game losing streak. In game two, a 22-7 victory, she was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Congratulations to Natalie and the other nominees, and thank to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday evening, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.