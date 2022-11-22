Man arrested by Warren County deputies gets city charges connected to 2021 rap video

Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.

The remaining individual still sought in connection with the case is Quinton Norfort. Another suspect, Charley Brown, was arrested in April 2021 but was charged with a misdemeanor.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Darden appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter on Tuesday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

Darden’s arrest took place at 820 Veto St. — the Vicksburg Police Department — after he was taken into custody by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on multiple unrelated charges at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

More News

CRIME REPORTS: Woman arrested for possession of stolen firearm; birthday party skirmish sends one to hospital

Vicksburg resident Brelynn Beck crowned Miss HCC

VWSD Board of Trustees gets construction updates, highlights November accomplishments

Old Post Files Nov. 18, 1922-2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Is Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Auburn?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...