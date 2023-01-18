WARREN COUNTY ELECTION TRACKER: Four candidates enter race for Warren County offices Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Some new faces have entered the race for Warren County political offices as of Wednesday, adding challengers to the mix of incumbent candidates.

David Allen Pugh submitted qualifying paperwork to the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office Wednesday morning to run for District 1 Supervisor on the Republican ticket. Once candidates are certified by the Warren County Election Commission, Pugh will face incumbent District 1 Supervisor Edward Herring, also a Republican, in the Aug. 8 Primary Election.

By the same token, another potential challenger submitted qualifying paperwork for the District 2 Election Commissioner position. Danielle Pooney Chin, Independent, filed to run for the seat, which is currently held by Commissioner Bobbie Bingham Morrow. Morrow had not filed for reelection as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Incumbent District 4 Election Commissioner Sara Carlson Dionne (Independent), who also serves as chairperson for the commission, submitted her qualifying paperwork on Wednesday as well.

Northern District Justice Court Judge Randy Lewis, who was appointed on Tuesday to fulfill the vacancy left by former Justice Court Judge Edwin Woods Jr., submitted qualifying paperwork to run for the same office on Wednesday. Lewis is running as an Independent.

The 2023 election cycle began on Jan. 3 with the opening of the candidate qualifying period.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 18 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democrat or Republican parties, the Primary Elections will be on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election will be on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House Seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.