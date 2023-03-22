Grambling softball star, WC alum Fultz takes Athlete of the Week award Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

In the latest Athlete of the Week contest, The Vicksburg Post’s readers were cuckoo for Cocoa Fultz.

Fultz, a senior first baseman for Grambling’s softball team, edged out her former Warren Central classmate De’Arius Henyard to win a college-themed Athlete of the Week contest.

Fultz received 323 of 697 votes in the online poll. Henyard, who helped Tougaloo College’s men’s basketball team reach the Elite 8 of the NAIA National Championship tournament, finished second, with 288 votes.

Mississippi Delta Community College baseball player Wes Warnock finished third with 76 votes, and Millsaps College track and field athlete Natalie Burke was fourth. Both Warnock and Burke are St. Aloysius graduates.

Fultz batted .438 over a five-game stretch from March 11-18. She went 7-for-16, with five RBIs, two doubles, two home runs and seven runs scored as the Tigers went a perfect 5-0. Fultz was 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs in a 12-4 win over Jackson State on March 15.

She is batting .366 for the season.

Congratulations to Cocoa and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.