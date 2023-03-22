Grambling softball star, WC alum Fultz takes Athlete of the Week award

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

In the latest Athlete of the Week contest, The Vicksburg Post’s readers were cuckoo for Cocoa Fultz.

Fultz, a senior first baseman for Grambling’s softball team, edged out her former Warren Central classmate De’Arius Henyard to win a college-themed Athlete of the Week contest.

Fultz received 323 of 697 votes in the online poll. Henyard, who helped Tougaloo College’s men’s basketball team reach the Elite 8 of the NAIA National Championship tournament, finished second, with 288 votes.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Mississippi Delta Community College baseball player Wes Warnock finished third with 76 votes, and Millsaps College track and field athlete Natalie Burke was fourth. Both Warnock and Burke are St. Aloysius graduates.

Fultz batted .438 over a five-game stretch from March 11-18. She went 7-for-16, with five RBIs, two doubles, two home runs and seven runs scored as the Tigers went a perfect 5-0. Fultz was 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs in a 12-4 win over Jackson State on March 15.

She is batting .366 for the season.

Congratulations to Cocoa and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Who’s Hot

College baseball: Mississippi State, Ole Miss get run-rule wins; Valley wins wild one against Alcorn

Prep baseball: Warren Central, PCA, Tallulah notch district wins

Missy Gators clinch Region 4-5A softball title

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar