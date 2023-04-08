Drive-by shooting at Admiral Imperial Apartments Published 5:15 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

A drive-by shooting occurred at the Admiral Imperial Apartments located in the 1200 block of Mission 66 early Saturday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, a male and female were sitting in a car parked at the apartment complex when an SUV drove by and fired several shots at them. Someone from the apartment complex then fired shots back at the suspect.

Crime scene investigators are currently collecting evidence. No one was injured, but at least two vehicles were shot into.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information on the attack when it becomes available.

The Admiral Imperial Apartments was also the scene of another shooting in March. One person was shot and another injured during that incident, which stemmed from an altercation at the complex.