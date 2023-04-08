Drive-by shooting at Admiral Imperial Apartments

Published 5:15 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Ben Martin

A drive-by shooting occurred at the Admiral Imperial Apartments located in the 1200 block of Mission 66 early Saturday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, a male and female were sitting in a car parked at the apartment complex when an SUV drove by and fired several shots at them.  Someone from the apartment complex then fired shots back at the suspect.

Crime scene investigators are currently collecting evidence. No one was injured, but at least two vehicles were shot into.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information on the attack when it becomes available.

The Admiral Imperial Apartments was also the scene of another shooting in March. One person was shot and another injured during that incident, which stemmed from an altercation at the complex.

More News

Vicksburg native Theriot takes honors at national college sales competition

One arrested for selling meth near child

Man wanted for court violation faces new drug charge

Undercover operation results in arrest for sale of cocaine

Print Article