VWSD Trustees voting on Campbell as Interim Superintendent

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees will vote on the appointment of Deputy Superintendent David Campbell to the position of Interim Superintendent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, according to board documents.

The current superintendent, Chad Shealy, had his resignation accepted by the board in February. The resignation will take effect this Friday.

The interim superintendent will serve as the superintendent of the district while the board continues its search for candidates to fill the role.

Campbell became the associate superintendent in 2014. Previously, he had been the principal at Byram Elementary School in the Hinds County Public School District. During that time, he hired Shealy to teach art at the school.

The resolution to appoint Campbell includes a “pay boost” during the duration of the appointment, according to the meeting agenda. An exact dollar amount was not specified.

On Wednesday evening, the board will receive a list of potential candidates for Superintendent. The board voted to hire the Mississippi School Board Association to create the list after Shealy announced his intent to resign earlier this year.

The VWSD Board of Trustees will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room, 1500 Mission 66. Click here to view the complete agenda.