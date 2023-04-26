Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Warren Central track and field athlete Arionna Jenkins won the girls’ shot put at both the MHSAA Division 5-6A and Region 3-6A meets last week.

Jenkins, a freshman, won with a throw of 33 feet, 8 inches to lead a 1-2-3 finish for Warren Central in the event at the Region 3-6A meet on April 22. Her teammate Calise Henyard was second, with a throw of 29-8 3/4, and Mariah Burnett was third at 29-8 1/2.

Jenkins won the Division 5-6A title on April 22 with a throw of 34-2 1/2.

Jenkins and nine other members of Warren Central’s girls’ track team will compete in the MHSAA Class 6A South State meet Saturday, April 29 at Biloxi High School.