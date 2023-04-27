Vicksburg Warren School District: ‘No additional information’ available about superintendent search discussions Published 1:42 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Those seeking more information from the Vicksburg Warren School District regarding its superintendent search will be out of luck for the time being.

Following the VWSD Board of Trustees’ unanimous decision to reopen its search for a new superintendent following the resignation of current Superintendent Chad Shealy, whose last day on the job is Friday, District Communications Director Christi Kilroy declined to provide further comment on the reasoning behind the decision.

“All discussions about the superintendent search were held in executive session as they were about personnel, and I don’t have additional information at this time,” Kilroy told The Post on Thursday.

The district declined to provide information on the number of applications received prior to the original April 5 deadline and the number of applicants with appropriate qualifications for the position. Also unavailable were further details about the board’s decision to reopen the search, which was reached during a special meeting on Wednesday to review candidates.

In a Thursday morning press release, the board stated its reasoning for reopening the search was a “response to information provided by the Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA), indicating several potential candidates may have been discouraged from applying because of the perceived notion that someone had already been selected to fill the position.”

MSBA was hired by the board during a special called meeting on Feb. 16. According to the contract approved by the board, MSBA is to be paid a total of $7,000 for its services.

The VWSD Board of Trustees will meet this evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room, 1500 Mission 66. During this meeting, the board will vote on naming Deputy Superintendent David Campbell to the Interim Superintendent position.