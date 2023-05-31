VPD: Unconfirmed sightings of Marco Johnson, man last seen at Ameristar Casino

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Ben Martin

Marco Johnson

The Vicksburg Police Department received unconfirmed reports on the whereabouts of Marco Johnson, the man reported missing who was last seen at the Ameristar Casino on May 15, according to Lt. Curtis Judge.

Judge said the department had received a few calls from individuals reporting that Johnson had moved to another area; however, the department was not able to verify those claims.

Johnson is described as a light-skinned Black male weighing approximately 170 pounds. He is 5 feet, 11 inches in height.

Those with information about Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Judge at 601-831-8026.

