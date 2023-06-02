Suspect charged with murder in Martha Street shooting

Published 5:03 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Kameron Williams

The first of multiple anticipated arrests in Thursday night’s shooting on Martha Street has yielded a murder charge, the Vicksburg Police Department announced.

Kameron Williams, 20 of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday at Merit Health River Region after he was treated and released for an injury related to the incident. On Friday Williams appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on a charge of first-degree murder. Lawson set his bond at $750,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

At 8:19 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Martha Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found the victim, Dapeytric Coleman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Deputy Coroner Daryl Carson.

A second subject was taken to Merit Health River Region for a related injury, where he was treated and released.

This investigation is ongoing. The Vicksburg Police Department said more arrests are anticipated.

