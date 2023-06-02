Vicksburg National Military Park begins new Reading Rangers program

Published 12:02 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

On June 1, Vicksburg National Military Park, the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign kicked off its new Reading Rangers program. 

The program encourages young readers to explore history, nature, outdoor recreation and other topics related to our National Parks. If they complete 500 minutes of reading related to these topics, they can earn a t-shirt, a certificate and a patch. Reading logs can be picked up at the park’s Visitor Center and the public library. Once they achieve 500 minutes of reading, young readers can return the log to one of those locations to claim their t-shirt, patch and certificate.  

The Reading Rangers program has been introduced in conjunction with the public library’s “Reading on the River” summer learning program. The public library will have a display of recommended books. 

The Reading Ranger program is free. The Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign funds the t-shirts and patches.  

Reading Ranger Log pick up/drop off locations:

Visitor Center 

Vicksburg National Military Park 

3201 Clay St.

Vicksburg, MS 39183 

 

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library 

700 Veto St. 

Vicksburg, MS 39180 

