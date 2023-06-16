VIDEO: Portions of roof blown off of Econo Lodge onto Waffle House on Clay Street Published 11:23 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The Econo Lodge on Clay Street suffered extensive roof damage from the storm that passed through Vicksburg early Friday morning.

A significant portion of the roof was blown off onto the neighboring Waffle House restaurant.

The manager of the hotel, Mona Patel, said that she is still assessing the damage, but at least 23 rooms were affected by water damage. According to the Choice Hotels website, the hotel was at 75 percent occupancy.

Email newsletter signup

“The hotel is almost full, so the guests that are staying there are not happy,” Patel said. “I am losing my business also, losing the trust of my customers. So it’s a lot of damage to me right now.”

The storm reportedly had wind speeds that reached 80 mph. A majority of the city lost power and a number of trees came down blocking roadways and causing damage to structures.