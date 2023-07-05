Drug bust suspect makes initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Ben Martin

Cheryl Sue Asad, 48 of Warren County, made her initial appearance in Justice Court around 1 p.m. on Wednesday on charges of trafficking methamphetamine. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Cheryl Sue Asad, 48 of Warren County, made her initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.

Asad was arrested on Monday in connection with a large-scale drug bust that took place on Thursday in which more than $100,000 in narcotics were seized by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department.

She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Judge Randy Lewis set Asad’s bond at $150,000.

The investigation into the drug operation is ongoing and The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as new information becomes available.

