More than 100 shots fired in shooting on Levee Street

Published 3:50 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Ben Martin

Multiple vehicles were shot at in the parking lot next to Jacques' nightclub at the Mulberry building on Levee Street early Wednesday morning. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Several vehicles were shot multiple times in the parking lot next to Jacques’ nightclub and the Mulberry on Levee Street early Wednesday morning.

At least two vehicles had numerous bullet holes and multiple broken windows. The floodwall on the far side of the parking lot also sustained damage.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said more than 100 shell casings were found at the scene. She also said that the department is currently reviewing security camera footage from the parking lot where it took place.

This is the second shooting in the area in two months. A shooting in the parking lot outside Jacques’ occurred on May 5 and left four security guards wounded.

The Vicksburg Post has reached out to the Vicksburg Police Department and The Mulberry Vicksburg, which is attached to Jacques’, for comment and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

