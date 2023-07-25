Vicksburg man busted in undercover operation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Ben Martin

Damian Carroll

Damion Lamone Carroll, 28 of Vicksburg, was arrested at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Office when he reported to his probation officer on July 20 just after 3 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll was charged with two counts of the sale of cocaine.

The arrest comes after an undercover operation led by Detectives Jeff Merritt and Erich Jerscheid resulted in Carroll selling cocaine to an undercover operative on two separate occasions.

Carroll had his initial appearance in front of Judge Jeff Crevitt, who set his bond at $30,000. However, due to a detainer placed on him by the Department of Corrections, Carroll is ineligible to post bail.

