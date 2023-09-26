Slidell police searching for Vicksburg kidnapping suspect Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

A manhunt is underway in Slidell, La., for a Vicksburg man wanted in connection with kidnapping his two children.

Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. was last seen at 10:17 a.m. in Slidell, leaving the Red Roof in and running toward a TA Truck Stop near Interstate 10.

A shelter-in-place order has been given for the area, because it is near a middle school and a junior high school.

Eric Rawlings is a suspect in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings of Vicksburg.

Tamerikaya Rawlings is described as a Black female of unknown height and weight.

Benyaaqob Rawlings is described as a Black male of unknown height and weight.

They were last seen Sept. 20 at about 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Tamerikaya Rawlings and Benyaaqob Rawlings may also be accompanied by their father and Ronneisha Evans.

Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. is described as a Black male, five-foot ten-inches, weighing 180 pounds. Evans is described as a Black female, five-foot three-inches, weighing 110 pounds.

This is a developing story.