UPDATE: Rawlings still not found, likely ‘exhausted’; Authorities ‘exhaust every possible resource’ Published 6:59 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Vicksburg kidnapping suspect Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. has still not been found after a manhunt that has lasted more than nine hours.

“After exhausting every available resource (manpower, K9, drone, helicopter), and searching for over eight hours, we still have not located the suspect,” the Slidell, La., Police Department said in a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday statement. “At this time, we will have officers extra patrolling throughout the remainder of the evening.”

Slidell PD continued by saying officers strongly believe Rawlings is still in the area and is “likely extremely exhausted.”

“He is not from here and has no known way out of Slidell,” the statement read. “He has no shoes and is most likely dirty and still wearing the same clothes from earlier.”

At hour six of the manhunt, Slidell police enlisted the help of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Customs to find Rawlings.

Rawlings is wanted for kidnapping. After an Amber Alert was issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Slidell Police were notified that Rawlings was in the Slidell area. The kidnapped children were located safely at the Red Roof Inn near Interstate 10 and Gause Boulevard.

Also located on the scene was a newborn boy identified as “Baby Doe.” Vicksburg Police Deputy Chief Troy Kimble said the child is believed to have been born at 4:23 a.m. on Monday, while its parents were on the run. A now-deleted Facebook Live video from Rawlings showed evidence of the birth.

Baby Doe was taken to a hospital for evaluation, although his condition is unknown.

Rawlings’ accomplice, Ronneisha Evans, was taken into custody without incident, but Rawlings fled on foot. Residents are advised to call 911 if they see an individual they believe to be Rawlings.