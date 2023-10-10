Occupied house shot in Warren County off of U.S. 80

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

An occupied dwelling was shot into Monday night in Warren County, Sheriff Martin Pace said Tuesday morning.

The incident took place on U.S. 80 just outside of the Vicksburg city limits. According to reports, the homeowners reported a vehicle driving by their home and opening fire. Multiple rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene, but no one was injured.

“It is unclear at this time what prior interaction the parties involved in this incident had before the shooting,” Pace said.

