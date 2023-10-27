Old Post Files: Oct. 27, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. J.W. Sawers went to Nashville to visit her daughter, Beatrice.

90 Years Ago: 1933

A new R.C. Brown clothing store opened on Washington Street. • Rice’s began its 65-anniversary sale.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

A daughter was born to Sgt. and Mrs. Henry “Buster” Poole. • Francis Elizabeth Cook was ill at Mercy Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hazzlerigg announced the birth of their son, Donald. • Mrs. Wilson Carrol returned to New York.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Robert Odom was elected president of the Needlework Guild. • Ollie H. Hall died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

J. Cyrill O’Neill was honored with a champagne reception for his 70th birthday. • Lee Evans was in concert.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Spc. Sammie L. Lindsey was the outstanding soldier of the quarter for the 595th maintenance company in Seoul, South Korea.

30 Years Ago: 1993

RaAnne Hudson, daughter of Charlie and Jean Hudson, was in the Homecoming Court at Holmes Community College.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The River City Blues Museum closed. • Nicky Cox was the pianist at Bovina Baptist Church.

10 Years Ago: 2013

GPS was to start tracking city vehicles. • Eagles flew high in their finale over Crusaders in football.