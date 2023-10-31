Woman injured after her truck struck bridge on Fisher Ferry Road Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A Warren County woman was injured Monday when the pickup truck she was driving went off the road on Fisher Ferry Road and then struck a bridge near the Claiborne County line.

Linda Blissett, 76, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Information on her condition was not available.

The wreck occurred at approximately 12:48 p.m. Monday. According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Blissett’s southbound truck left the roadway and then returned, where it struck the bridge and traveled along the bridge’s side until it stopped.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said county Road Department foreman Curtis Lacey discovered the wreck and called 911 through his radio. He then administered first aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Blissett was pinned on the floor of the truck and was freed from the wreckage by Vicksburg and Warren County firefighters using the Jaws of Life and other tools. She was taken by ambulance to UMMC.

Pace said Deputy Michael Whitley is handling the investigation of the wreck and a possible medical problem may have preceded the crash.

