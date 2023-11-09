City of Vicksburg announces memorials for Arp, Davis and Squire Published 9:48 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved two resolutions for memorials honoring three public servants.

The board’s actions allow the installation of memorials honoring retired Vicksburg police Sgt. Doug Arp and firefighters Derico Davis and Jarod Squire. Arp’s memorial will be at the Vicksburg Police Station and the memorial for Davis and Squire will be at the westbound Clay Street exit, where the pair were killed in an Oct. 29 crash.

Arp, who died in September, was well-known as a local spokesman for crime prevention. He was recognized at the local, state and national level for his work with National Night Out. Over the years, his stunts included spending weeks in a dumpster, in the mall water fountain, atop a billboard and in a hole in the ground. He spent four days in a commercial icebox and lived in a police cruiser suspended 60 feet in the air by a crane, among other stunts.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the department is also naming its twice-yearly crime prevention program after Arp, but “We wanted to do just a little bit more to show our appreciation for all that he did for the crime program, so we came up with the idea for the memorial. We thought it should be something people could actually see.”

Jones said the memorial will be placed in a landscaped area by the entrance to the police station parking lot.

Davis, 19, a firefighter/EMT and Squire, 26, a firefighter/paramedic, were stationed at the Vicksburg Fire Department’s Central Fire Station.

The men were described by members of their shift at the Central Station as ambitious people who enjoyed their work and looked forward to furthering their careers. Squire, who joined the department in 2020, was planning to take the fire department’s lieutenant’s exam in January while Davis, who joined in 2022, was preparing to go to the state fire academy.

They were killed in a wreck in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 while on their way home from a Halloween party.

“We wanted to have a remembrance of them at the crash site; something to remember them for the service they provided to the department and the community,” Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said.

The memorial will be placed at the Clay Street exit near the Welcome to Vicksburg sign.

