Vote now in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:00 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are Warren Central archer Payton Tillotson; Vicksburg High basketball player Kameryn Bailey; and baseball players Carson Smith (St. Aloysius) and Chase Hearn (Porter’s Chapel). Voting is open until midnight Tuesday, and you can vote as many times as you want until the deadline.

Payton Tillotson, a senior with Warren Central’s archery team, had 13 bull’s eyes on 30 shots, and posted a score of 280 out of a possible 300 to help the Vikings defeat Vicksburg High on Feb. 13. Warren Central had a team score of 2,491 to Vicksburg’s 1,622.

Chase Hearn, a third baseman with Porter’s Chapel Academy’s baseball team, led the Eagles to two victories last week. He had two RBIs and scored four runs in three games, and struck out nine batters in six innings pitched in a 12-0 win vs. Port Gibson.

Kameryn Bailey, a senior center for Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-47 rout of Lake Cormorant in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament on Feb. 17. The Gators advanced to face Olive Branch in the quarterfinals on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Valley State University.

Carson Smith, a shortstop and pitcher with St. Aloysius’ baseball team, led the Flashes to a 2-0 start to the season. Smith went 2-for-6 with a triple, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-4 win vs. Indianola Academy and a 16-6 rout of Central Hinds. Smith also picthed four innings and had three strikeouts in the win against Central Hinds.

Good luck to all of the nominees!