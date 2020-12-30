COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Warren County set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 88 new cases in the county.

The number reported Wednesday surpasses the previous one-day record that was set one week ago on Dec. 23, when 57 cases were reported.

Also Wednesday, state officials announced one new virus-related death, but at the same time said a death previously connected to COVID-19 was reported in error. The addition and subtraction by state officials left December tied with August as the deadliest months of the pandemic with 21 deaths reported. Overall, Warren County has seen 78 virus-related deaths.

With the new cases confirmed, December has now seen 905 cases reported in Warren County. Overall, since the first case was reported in Warren County on March 29, state health officials have confirmed 2,692 cases in the county.

Wednesday’s report also set a one-day record in new cases for Mississippi, as 3,023 were confirmed. Mississippi has now reported a total of 213,055 cases and 4,747 virus-related deaths.

