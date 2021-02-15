February 15, 2021

  • 19°

County courthouse, offices will remain closed Tuesday

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:12 am Monday, February 15, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has announced the county courthouse and all county offices will remain closed Tuesday.

The announcement comes at a time when Warren County is dealing with a severe winter storm that has dumped inches of ice and snow throughout the county. As a result, many of the roads within the county have become too dangerous to drive and they are expected to remain that way through at least Wednesday as temperatures remain well below freezing.

County offices were closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday

Dr. Jeff Holland, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said that only essential employees will be asked to work Tuesday.

Also, Holland announced the supervisors’ scheduled meeting Tuesday has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

He also said that county officials will wait to decide sometime Tuesday whether the courthouse and county offices will open Wednesday.

“We are going to take it day-by-day,” Holland said. “We will wait until Tuesday afternoon to see what the road situation is. We will see what happens.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles