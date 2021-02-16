February 16, 2021

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

By Tim Reeves

The Vicksburg Warren School District has announced that schools will remain closed Wednesday due to the ongoing winter storm and dangerous road conditions.

“Schools and offices of the Vicksburg Warren School District will remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, due to extreme low temperatures and dangerous road conditions,” the District said in its announcement. “Student meals will not be delivered on Wednesday. More wintry weather is forecast for later this week and we will provide updates as they are available. All are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible.”

Porter’s Chapel Academy officials also announced the school would remain closed Wednesday.

Vicksburg Catholic School also announced Tuesday it would remain in distance learning Wednesday.

“Due to extreme low temperatures and dangerous road conditions, VCS will continue distance learning for Wednesday,” the school said. “We will provide updates as we monitor the situation for the remainder of the week. Please stay warm and please stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.”

