Battle of the Brains announces final winners

The 2nd Annual V105.5 Battle of the Brains concluded Monday night at the old Bass Outlet in the Vicksburg Commons as judges awarded Warren Central Intermediate and Bovina Elementary as first-place winners in the two different Elementary Divisions.

The WCI Red Vikings were led by Dorothy McGee and Crystal Jackson. Their team consisted of Ri’kelle Nixon, Armanni Smith, Kynedi Marshall and Dhairya Patel.

The Bovina Mighty Giants was led by Stephanie Dill. That team consisted of Alton Carney, Jameson Steif, Anelise McCain and Emily Harvey. Jayvion Banks participated in the preliminaries for Bovina.

The two second-place teams for each division were South Park and Bowmar. The South Park Blazin’ Bulldogs was led by Shanique Davis-Hampton. Her team consisted of Brady Parsons, Aubrey Rankin, Vernon Summers and Aiden Sumners. Alyssa Clemts participated in the preliminaries for South Park.

The Bowmar Grizzly Bears were led by Magen Westcott. Her team consisted of Noah Lewis, Sammy Hearn, Carson Porter and Norberto Nadal.

The third-place teams for each division were Bovina and Redwood. The Bovina Giants were led by Stephanie Dill. Her team consisted of Austin Hood, Audrie Quimby, Landen Brown and Corwin Tan. The Redwood Blazin’ Rockets were led by Letitia Fitzgerald. Her team consisted of Matthew Dement, Hope Nowell, Stevie Grey and Majestye Blake.

Each first-place team was awarded $1,500 to be shared among members. Each second-place team was awarded $750 to be shared among team members. The third-place teams each received $500 to be shared with their members.

On April 9, Battle of the Brains awarded AOI Schrodinger’s Cats $1,500 and the AOI Arithmetists $750. They were both coached by Samantha Shugars. The AOI Schrodinger’s Cats team consisted of Isaac Summers, Jonas Moore, Erin Watson and Lachlan Lampkin. AOI Arithmetists had the members Samuel Ross, Tye Mosley, Anna-Kate Davis and Alan Lee.

River City Early College Cougars, coached by Carolyn Bradley, took the $1,500 in the high school competition. Those students were Ben Vroman, Lex Styles, Mario Morris and Jonathan Eng. The RC Apollo was awarded $750. That team consisted of Mary Katherine Archer, Ethan Erekson, Lauren Haron and Donald Taylor. The Apollo was coached by Kelda Bailess.

The V105.5 staff would like to thank everyone that participated and those who supported the students competing in the V105.5 $10,000 Battle of the Brains Competition.