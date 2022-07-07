Warren County Supervisors approve Fire Protection Commissioner appointments

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to ratify the appointments of four fire protection commissioners for the county, with their terms set to end in 2027.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs presented the names before the board, which approved the commissioners in a unanimous vote.

The Fire Protection Commissioners are: Culkin Fire Protection, Charles Roberts; Eagle Lake Fire Protection, William Parker; Bovina Fire Protection, Chris Kennedy; and Fisher Ferry Fire Protection, Brian Robbins.

“Our fire protection commissioners act as an arm of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and they are the body that is responsible for the money that is collected. If we need to purchase more equipment or build new facilities, they facilitate that,” Briggs said. “We had four commissioners come up for this cycle, and three of those were reappointments with Brian Robbins being a new appointment for Fisher Ferry Fire Protection District.”

Fire protection districts provide protection against fire by any available means and may supply ambulance and emergency medical and rescue services. The people who live in these districts pay an additional millage to fund these services, and in turn receive lower home insurance premiums.