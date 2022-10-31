Vote now in the Athlete of the Week contest Published 9:08 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Voting is now open for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are:

• St. Aloysius cross country runners Hendrix Eldridge and Samantha Edwards, who both finished in the top five at the MAIS Class 5A Cross Country championships.

• Vicksburg High basketball player Malik Franklin, who led the Gators to two victories last week while scoring in double figures in both games.

• And Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Jase Jung, who accounted for four touchdowns and intercepted two passes as the Eagles beat Ben’s Ford in the first round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.

You can vote for your favorite player at this link, or by clicking on the “contests” tab at the top of the page. Voting is open until midnight Tuesday. You can vote more than once, and once per hour up until the deadline, so be sure to come back often.

The winners will be announced online Wednesday, and in our Friday print edition.