Photo Gallery: Vicksburg residents Stroll on the ‘Sip

Published 3:58 am Monday, April 17, 2023

By Ben Martin

The old Mississippi River Bridge was open to pedestrian traffic on Saturday for the ‘Sip Stroll during Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest. Visitors had the opportunity to view the river from the bridge during one of the few times during the year the bridge is open to the public.

The ‘Sip Stroll was one of a number of events around Vicksburg during Mighty ‘Sip Fest. Musical artists performed at the Vicksburg Convention Center, artists and crafts experts sold works and demonstrated techniques at several galleries, and other venues such as Margaret’s Grocery offered tours throughout the weekend.

