Photo Gallery: Vicksburg residents Stroll on the ‘Sip
Published 3:58 am Monday, April 17, 2023
The 'Sip Stroll was a success despite some light rain. Visitors were able to enjoy the view from the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday during Mighty 'Sip Fest in Vicksburg, an opportunity not usually available to the public. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
(From the left) Locals Randy Jolly, Sara Rebecca Jolly, and Rebecca Leigh Jolly didn't let the light rain stop them from enjoying the 'Sip Stroll on Saturday. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Old Mississippi River Bridge was open to the public during the 'Sip Stroll during Mighty 'Sip Fest on Saturday. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Elissa Yeates (left) and Amanda Trittenger (right) took the rare oppurtunity to enjoy the view of the river from the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The bridge was opened to pedestrian traffic for the 'Sip Stroll on Saturday, part of Vicksburg's Might 'Sip Fest. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The view from the Old Mississippi River Bridge, open to the public during Mighty 'Sip Fest on Saturday, gives a different perspective on the vastness of the Mississippi River. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The old Mississippi River Bridge was open to pedestrian traffic on Saturday for the ‘Sip Stroll during Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest. Visitors had the opportunity to view the river from the bridge during one of the few times during the year the bridge is open to the public.
The ‘Sip Stroll was one of a number of events around Vicksburg during Mighty ‘Sip Fest. Musical artists performed at the Vicksburg Convention Center, artists and crafts experts sold works and demonstrated techniques at several galleries, and other venues such as Margaret’s Grocery offered tours throughout the weekend.