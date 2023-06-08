PCA’s Palmer, three from Tallulah Academy make All-MAIS baseball team Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gage Palmer keeps adding to his reputation as one of the top baseball players in the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.

The Porter’s Chapel Academy junior was selected to the All-MAIS Class 3A team, adding the accolade to the all-star MVP award he won in May.

Palmer led the Eagles to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with both his pitching and hitting. On the mound, he led Warren County with 84 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings while posting a 6-5 record and 3.21 ERA.

At the plate, Palmer batted .400 with 19 RBIs, 33 runs scored, and a county-best 26 stolen bases.

Palmer was selected to play in the MAIS Futures all-star game and earned his team’s MVP award. He was also the 2022 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year for Warren County.

In addition to Palmer, three Tallulah Academy players were named to the All-MAIS team following the Trojans’ run to the Class 3A championship series.

Infielder Landry Tweedle, and pitcher/infielders Hayes Hopkins and Dee Morgan all represented Tallulah Academy on the team. All three were also selected as MAIS all-stars.

Hopkins emerged as a top pitcher for Tallulah. He pitched a team-high 76 1/3 innings in 20 games, starting 11, and had a 2.47 ERA with 86 strikeouts. The senior finished with an 11-1 record and six saves.

Hopkins played first base when he wasn’t pitching and was also among Tallulah’s best hitters. He had a .411 batting average, drove in 43 runs and scored 30.

Tweedle, a middle infielder, had a .316 batting average, walked 33 times and scored 42 runs in 33 games played. He was selected as his team’s MVP in the MAIS All-Star Game for seniors.

Morgan was outstanding with his bat and his pitching arm. The Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee finished with a .516 batting average, five home runs, 17 doubles and 41 RBIs. He also had a .627 on-base percentage and scored 45 runs.

On the mound, Morgan had 86 strikeouts and a 2.46 ERA in 48 1/3 innings.

Morgan and Palmer were selected to the All-MAIS team for the second year in a row.

