Two vehicles heavily damaged by gunfire outside Vicksburg nightclub

Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Ben Martin

Multiple vehicles were shot at in the parking lot next to Jacques' nightclub at the Mulberry building on Levee Street early Wednesday morning. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Several vehicles were shot multiple times in the parking lot next to Jacques’ nightclub on Levee Street early Wednesday morning.

At least two vehicles had numerous bullet holes and multiple broken windows.

This is the second shooting in the area in two months. A shooting at Jacques’ occurred on May 5 and left four security guards wounded.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Vicksburg Post has reached out to the Vicksburg Police Department and The Mulberry Vicksburg, which is attached to Jacques’, for comment and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

More News

Bop’s Frozen Custard not renewing franchise in Vicksburg

‘Fit Chef’ Kevin Roberts to share secrets of positive food habits for Catfish Row Summer Cooking Series

Warren County Fire Service responds to multiple calls on July Fourth

Old Post Files July 5, 1923-2023

Print Article