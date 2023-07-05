Two vehicles heavily damaged by gunfire outside Vicksburg nightclub Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Several vehicles were shot multiple times in the parking lot next to Jacques’ nightclub on Levee Street early Wednesday morning.

At least two vehicles had numerous bullet holes and multiple broken windows.

This is the second shooting in the area in two months. A shooting at Jacques’ occurred on May 5 and left four security guards wounded.

The Vicksburg Post has reached out to the Vicksburg Police Department and The Mulberry Vicksburg, which is attached to Jacques’, for comment and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.