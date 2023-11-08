Election statutes say no run-off for Warren County prosecutor Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The closest contested local race in Tuesday’s general election was between Warren County prosecutor candidates Stephen Lee McMillin (R) and Christopher Green (D), with 156 votes separating the two.

Many residents have inquired about the possibility of a runoff election between the two, but state election statutes say a runoff is not possible. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, state law does not require runoff races for local general elections. Instead, the person with the most votes wins and no 51-percent majority is needed.

“Until the state law changed two years ago, there was no runoff in the general election at all. There was a change three or four years ago; now, only state district offices can have a runoff,” said Warren County Election Commission Chair Sara Dionne. “The only time there is a runoff is with school board trustees, during a special election or with state district candidates. And primaries always have a runoff.”

After absentee ballots were factored into election totals Tuesday night, Green stood as the victor with 41 percent (5,366 votes) to McMillin’s 40 percent of the vote (5,210). The third candidate in the race, Independent Tracie Herring, received 18 percent of the vote.

At the end of Election Night, the Warren County Election Commission reported 404 affidavit ballots remaining, as well as a small amount of late absentee ballots. Ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 7 have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to arrive via mail and be counted in with the total votes for Warren County.

Election results will be certified by Nov. 17.