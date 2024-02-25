Vote now to select The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 1:45 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are baseball players John Wyatt Massey (Porter’s Chapel Academy) and J.T. McDaniel (Tallulah Academy); Warren Central track athlete Adria Burrell; and Vicksburg High softball player Jordan Grace. Voting is open until midnight Tuesday, and you can vote as many times as you want until the deadline.



John Wyatt Massey, a senior infielder and pitcher with Porter’s Chapel Academy’s baseball team, led the Eagles to three victories last week. Massey hit for the cycle in a 13-3 win over Tensas Academy on Feb. 22, and on Feb. 24 walked six times, scored three runs and had two RBIs in a 17-0 rout of O’Bannon and a 17-4 victory vs. Pelahatchie. He also had seven strikeouts in a total of 7 2/3 innings pitched.

Adria Burrell, a junior sprinter with Warren Central’s track team, won three events at the Warren Central Viking Invitational on Feb. 20. Burrell clocked times of 12.53 seconds in the 100 meters and 26.53 seconds in the 200 meters, and anchored the winning 4×200 meter relay team. Her performance helped the Lady Vikes win the team title as well.

Jordan Grace, a pitcher with Vicksburg High’s softball team, led the Missy Gators to a 13-5 win over Pearl on Feb. 23 for their first victory of the season. Grace was 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete-game victory and had nine strikeouts.

J.T. McDaniel, a freshman pitcher and catcher, led Tallulah Academy’s baseball team to three wins last week. McDaniel went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 5-4 win vs. Prairie View on Feb. 20, a 8-0 win against Riverdale on Feb. 24, and a 9-0 win vs. Claiborne Academy on Feb. 24. He also pitched a total of 5 2/3 scoreless innings and had nine strikeouts.

Good luck to all of the nominees!