Claiborne County inmate found in cell died of natural causes, sheriff’s department says

Published 10:03 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

An inmate who was found dead in his cell at the Claiborne County Jail earlier this month died of natural causes, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

In a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page, it was reported that Carl Lee Thomas, 67, was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:28 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Emergency services were called, but Thomas was already deceased. His family was later notified.

“After a thorough investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI), it has been determined that Mr. Thomas died of natural causes,” the statement read. “The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department would like to extend our condolences and prayers to the family. We are asking the community to lift up the family in prayers as well during this difficult time.”

