Vicksburg Catholic School, Porter’s Chapel Academy delay openings on Tuesday

Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy both announced they will delay the start of classes on Tuesday because of the threat of severe weather.

Vicksburg Catholic School will open at 10 a.m. Doors to both St. Francis Xavier Elementary and St. Aloysius High School will open at 9:45, and doors at the Sisters of Mercy Early Learning Center will open at 10.

Porter’s Chapel will also open its doors at 9:45 a.m., with classes beginning at 10 for students in grades k3 through 12. In a statement announcing the decision, PCA officials said the opening could be pushed back again on Tuesday if conditions warrant.

“Travel conditions may be unsafe in the morning at the normal school start time. We will be watching this weather throughout the evening and early morning,” PCA’s administration said in a statement. “If there is a need to change our start time, we will notify our parents as soon as possible.”

This is the third week in a row that severe weather has threatened to affect Warren County. The National Weather Service has advised that the latest round of storms could include winds of up to 80 mph, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

The storm is projected to hit Warren County overnight and into the morning Tuesday, between 2:30 and 9 a.m.

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced earlier Monday that it will close all schools on Tuesday and cancel all after-school activities, including tutoring services.

During last week’s storms, Tallulah Academy in Louisiana, located about 20 miles west of Vicksburg, had its building heavily damaged by an EF-2 tornado that moved through in the afternoon. The school had canceled classes the night before, and no one was in the building when it was hit.

Tallulah has canceled classes for Tuesday in advance of these incoming storms.

That same tornado continued on to Eagle Lake, north of Vicksburg, and damaged several homes in that community.