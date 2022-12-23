2022 All-County Football: All-County Offense
Warren Central running back Trey Hall is the 2022 Vicksburg Post Offensive Player of the Year. Hall had 1,424 total yards and scored 19 touchdowns this season. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
JACK WRIGHT, QB
SR., WARREN CENTRAL
Two-time All-County selection led Warren County with 1,690 passing yards ... passed for 13 touchdowns and completed 64.2 percent of his passes
DeCorey Knight, RB
So., Vicksburg
Speedy running back ran for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns ... also had 183 receiving yards
MALIK MONTGOMERY, RB
JR., VICKSBURG
MHSAA Region 2-5A Offensive Player of the Year led the Gators with 1,141 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns
JOHNNY SMITH, RB
JR., VICKSBURG
Part of a trio of outstanding VHS running backs, with 971 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns ... had 236 receiving yards and 1 touchdown
Tyler Henderson, WR
Jr., Vicksburg
Solid receiver caught 23 passes for 481 yards and 6 touchdowns
Maddox Lynch, WR
Jr., Warren Central
Big, sure-handed receiver caught 36 passes for a Warren County-best 553 yards ... had 2 touchdown receptions ... also punted for WC and averaged 29.6 yards per kick
Jax Oglesby, OL
Sr., St. Aloysius
Two-way player for the Flashes anchored the offensive line and was also a standout on the defensive line ... had 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles on defense
Maureon Simms, OL
Sr., Porter’s Chapel
Five-year starter on PCA’s offensive and defensive lines was also selected to play in the MAIS All-Star Game ... had 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 5 sacks on defense
Brandon Snowden, OL
Sr., Warren Central
Senior guard was an All-Region 3-6A selection and helped power an offense that averaged 167.9 rushing yards per game
Travis Stewart, OL
Sr., Vicksburg
Gators’ senior center was a first-team All-Region 2-5A selection and blocked for three backs who combined to average 9.1 yards per carry ... had 34 pancake blocks
Jerald Woods, OL
Sr., Warren Central
Senior tackle helped anchor an offense that had more than two dozen plays of 50 yards or more ... had 24 pancake blocks
Jake Brister, P
Sr., St. Aloysius
Class 4A All-MAIS selection averaged 49.6 yards per punt ... had 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 6 downed inside the 10 ... played in MAIS All-Star Game
Jonah Artman, K
Fr., Warren Central
Phenomenal freshman kicker went 11-for-12 on field goals and 43-for-44 on PAT attempts ... had 6 touchbacks on kickoffs
Zack Evans, Ath.
Jr., Warren Central
Versatile player started at receiver and defensive back for the Vikings ... caught 19 passes for 436 yards and 3 touchdowns ... led WC’s defense with 5 interceptions ... first-team All-Region 3-6A selection
John Wyatt Massey, Ath.
Jr., Porter’s Chapel
PCA’s quarterback passed for 1,262 yards and 12 TDs ... ran for 342 yards and 7 TDs ... also played linebacker and had 65 tackles
The 2022 Vicksburg Post All-Warren County offensive team is led by Warren Central running back Trey Hall, the Offensive Player of the Year, who had 1,424 total yards and scored 19 touchdowns. The county’s offensive all-stars include three All-State players, three 1,000-yard rushers, and several linemen who excelled on both sides of the football.
Congratulations to all of the players selected!
