2022 All-County Football: All-County Offense

Published 7:55 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

The 2022 Vicksburg Post All-Warren County offensive team is led by Warren Central running back Trey Hall, the Offensive Player of the Year, who had 1,424 total yards and scored 19 touchdowns. The county’s offensive all-stars include three All-State players, three 1,000-yard rushers, and several linemen who excelled on both sides of the football.

Congratulations to all of the players selected!

