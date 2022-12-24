2022 All-County Football: All-County Defense
Published 7:55 am Saturday, December 24, 2022
Vicksburg High defensive lineman Demarcus Johnson is the 2022 Vicksburg Post Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson had 85 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks this season. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ronnie Blossom, DL
So., Warren Central
Led the Vikings with 85 total tackles ... had 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks ... returned an interception for a touchdown in an overtime win vs. Oak Grove ... first-team All-Region 3-6A selection
Caleb Bryant, DL
Sr., Vicksburg
MHSAA Class 5A first team All-State selection also played in Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game ... finished with 72 tackles, 8 sacks and 24 tackles for loss ... also saw playing time on Gators’ offensive line
Roy Qualls, DL
Sr., Warren Central
Two-year starter totaled 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks
Larry Reynolds, DL
So., Warren Central
Good young lineman had 45 tackles and a team-high 19 tackles for loss ... tied for the team lead with 6 sacks
Kellen Washington, DL
Sr., Vicksburg
Outstanding edge rusher had 31 tackles, 7 sacks and 6 tackles for loss despite missing several games with an injury
Dennis Battle, LB
So., Vicksburg
Good young linebacker racked up 96 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss ... had 3 sacks and 3 interceptions
Wallyeke Curry, LB
Sr., Vicksburg
Playmaker at linebacker led Vicksburg with 100 tackles ... also had 7 sacks and 8 tackles for loss
Julien Demby, LB
Jr., Warren Central
Racked up 85 tackles and tied for the team lead with 6 sacks ... forced 2 fumbles and recovered 3, to go along with 1 interception ... first-team All-Region 3-6A selection
Will Dowe, LB
Sr., St. Aloysius
Senior linebacker led the Flashes with 98 tackles and had 1 interception
Jeleel Fleming, DB
Sr., Vicksburg
MHSAA Class 5A first team All-State selection also played in Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game ... totaled 40 tackles and 3 interceptions ... had a 109-yard touchdown return vs. Jim Hill
Jase Jung, DB
So., Porter’s Chapel
Outstanding two-way player led Warren County with 7 interceptions ... had 71 tackles and two sacks ... on offense, had 687 rushing yards and 12 TDs, along with 28 receptions for 344 yards
J.D. Kelly, DB
Sr., Vicksburg
MHSAA Class 5A first team All-State selection also was picked for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game ... had 26 tackles and 7 pass breakups
Nicholas Mickey, DB
Sr., Vicksburg
Led Gators’ secondary with 72 tackles ... had 6 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions ... returned a kickoff for a touchdown vs. Warren Central
Garrett Orgas-Fisher, DB
Jr., Warren Central
Hard-hitting safety finished with 80 tackles and 6 pass break-ups
Treyvion Sanders, DB
Jr., Warren Central
Cornerback had 60 total tackles ... had 2 interceptions and a team-best 7 pass break-ups ... returned an interception for a touchdown vs. Germantown
The 2022 Vicksburg Post All-County defensive team is led by Player of the Year Demarcus Johnson. Vicksburg High’s junior defensive lineman had 85 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. The All-County team’s members accounted for 55 sacks, 140 tackles for loss and 21 interceptions.
Congratulations to all of those selected!
