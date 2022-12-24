2022 All-County Football: All-County Defense Published 7:55 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

1 of 16

The 2022 Vicksburg Post All-County defensive team is led by Player of the Year Demarcus Johnson. Vicksburg High’s junior defensive lineman had 85 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. The All-County team’s members accounted for 55 sacks, 140 tackles for loss and 21 interceptions.

Congratulations to all of those selected!