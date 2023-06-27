Mississippi Press Association honors The Vicksburg Post with 13 awards
Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The Vicksburg Post staff brought home 13 awards from the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on June 17.
Awards were based on work done by The Post in 2022 and recognition ranged from news reporting to sports writing and photography. The winners are:
- General Excellence, Group B: The Vicksburg Post, Third Place
- General News Photograph: Raegan Pope, First Place
- Planned Series: Anna Guizerix, First Place for “Faces of the Floods”
- Community Service: Anna Guizerix, Second Place for “Faces of the Floods”
- General News Story: Anna Guizerix, Second Place for “‘Where do we go from here?’: Vicksburg family forced to seek care 8 hours away after Blue Cross severs ties with UMMC“
- Best Periodical: Terri Cowart Frazier, Second Place for Vicksburg Living Magazine
- Sports News Story: Ernest Bowker, Second Place for “Goodbye to the Pirate“
- Sports Column: Ernest Bowker, Third Place
- Game Story: Ernest Bowker, First Place for “Robinson Wins 5K Walk“
- Game Story: Ernest Bowker, Second Place for “Unfinished Business“
- Sports Feature Photograph: Ernest Bowker, First Place for “Run Fast, Jump High“
- Sports Feature Photograph: Ernest Bowker, Second Place for “Earning His Spot“
- Sports Action Photograph: Ernest Bowker, First Place for “A Spring in their step“
“The Vicksburg Post’s staff works tirelessly every day to tell the stories of Vicksburg and Warren County across multiple print and digital platforms,” said Publisher Catherine Hadaway. “It is an honor to have the newsroom’s work recognized by those who judged this contest.”