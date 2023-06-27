Mississippi Press Association honors The Vicksburg Post with 13 awards

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Post staff brought home 13 awards from the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on June 17.

Awards were based on work done by The Post in 2022 and recognition ranged from news reporting to sports writing and photography. The winners are:

“The Vicksburg Post’s staff works tirelessly every day to tell the stories of Vicksburg and Warren County across multiple print and digital platforms,” said Publisher Catherine Hadaway. “It is an honor to have the newsroom’s work recognized by those who judged this contest.”

