Voting is open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 11:10 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

This week’s nominees are basketball players Davian Williams (Vicksburg), Megan Theriot (St. Aloysius) and Lauren Madison (Porter’s Chapel); and Warren Central soccer player Gloria Hall. Voting is open until midnight Tuesday, and you can vote as many times as you want until the deadline.

You can vote by clicking here.

Davian Williams, a senior guard with Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team, made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points in a 70-60 victory over Warren Central on Feb. 2. The win clinched the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship for the Gators, and made them the No. 1 seed for the league’s tournament Feb. 5-9 at Callaway High School in Jackson.

Gloria Hall, a senior midfielder with Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team, scored two goals and assisted on another in a 7-0 victory against Columbus on Feb. 1. With the win, the Lady Vikes clinched their first region championship since 2019 and will host Grenada in a first-round MHSAA Class 6A playoff game Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

Megan Theriot, a member of St. Aloysius’ girls’ basketball team, scored a game-high 17 points in a 42-32 overtime victory over Tallulah Academy on Jan. 29. Theriot scored 13 of her points in the second half and overtime.

Lauren Madison, a member of Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team, averaged 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two victories last week. PCA is 17-0 and will host the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament Feb. 6-10.

Good luck to all of the nominees!